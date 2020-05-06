New Fortnite Party Royale Concert Announced Featuring Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5

Epic Games is keeping Fortnite’s Party Royale going with another concert event already announced to take place in the game later this week. Players will be able to load into the Party Royale playlist to see performances from Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 on May 8th beginning at 9 p.m. ET with the concert event scheduled to last for an hour. Players who don’t catch the first showing of the event can tune into an encore showing of it the next day, and those who login to Fortnite around the time of the event will get a unique cosmetic to wear there and elsewhere.

The latest Fortnite event was announced this week not long after the last one took place that featured Diplo and Jordan Fisher. This next concert is the latest Party Royale Premiere, and it’s scheduled to take place on May 8th at the Main Stage in the game’s Party Royale mode.

“Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 are coming to Party Royale with back-to-back-to-back sets LIVE on the big screen at the Main Stage,” Epic Games said about the upcoming event. “Hit the dance floor, chill with friends, or jump into activities in Party Royale.”

Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. 🙌🥳 Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020

For those who missed the introduction of the Party Royale mode, it’s a place to hang out and partake in things like this without having to worry about someone messing up your experience by shooting you or destroying your structures. Fortnite events have been putting players in unique playlists for a while to achieve the same goal, but this is the first mode dedicated to these sorts of things and any other casual activities Fortnite players want to try out.

If players don’t make it into the event right at the time it starts, you can still hop in throughout the rest of the concert until the performance concludes. An encore presentation has been scheduled for May 9th at 2 p.m. ET, so make plans for that one if you can’t make it to the first or want to watch the event again.

Judging from past performances, this event looks like one to keep an eye on. It’s got a lineup of big-name performers, and for each of the artists, it’s their first time performing in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s next Party Royale event starts on May 8th, so be sure to be there when the doors open.

