Fortnite Just Nerfed the Most OP Weapon in Battle Royale

The newest update for Fortnite just nerfed perhaps the most powerful weapon in the game's Battle Royale mode. Since Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite arrived earlier this month, the "Thunderbolt of Zeus" mythic item has proven to be greatly divisive amongst players. While some have loved the weapon's incredible strength and splash damage, others have disliked the item as it makes you pretty wide open to return fire. Now, Epic Games has nerfed the Thunderbolt of Zeus just a bit, with a change that will have many Fortnite players now breathing a sigh of relief.

In the patch notes for update version 29.01 of Fortnite, Epic revealed that it had "fixed an issue" that would allow the Thunderbolt of Zeus to damage opponents through structures. Specifically, this means that if opposing players had built a wall or structure of any kind that was meant to defend against incoming fire from the Thunderbolt of Zeus, the lighting strikes would instead phase right through and would hurt the player, while also destroying said structure. This has led to numerous complaints from players, which Epic has clearly heard.

If you're someone who primarily plays Zero Build, this change to the Thunderbolt of Zeus is one that likely won't make a huge difference. After all, structures can't be built on the spot in Zero Build which means that many who play that game type potentially didn't know that this error even existed with the Thunderbolt of Zeus. For those who play Battle Royale, though, specifically on Ranked, this Fortnite update should make things just a bit less chaotic in a season that has been filled with plenty of crazy items.

How do you feel about this new tweak to the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite? Is this a change that you're happy to see Epic make, or do you wish that the Thunderbolt would have been left alone in its previous form? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.