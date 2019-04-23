‘Fortnite’ Shares New Teaser for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Event

Epic Games has shared another teaser for its upcoming Fortnite event that’ll unite the battle royale game with Marvel’s new Avengers: Endgame movie. The developer confirmed what players had already suspected in the past by teasing the crossover event, and in true Fortnite fashion as it does with the teasers leading up to the game’s new seasons, it looks like we’ll be getting one teaser a day until the event begins on March 25th.

The second teaser which is shown below features Thor’s Stormbreaker, a weapon from the Marvel comics which was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War. This weapon’s undoubtedly going to play a big part in the new movie releasing this week as the Avengers face off against Thanos again, but it’s also going to be a part of Fortnite in some form or fashion.

A gameplay event like the Thanos one which took place last year seems like a safe bet, and judging from the teasers so far, it looks like Fortnite might be getting Avengers cosmetics for the first time. Wielding Stormbreaker as a pickaxe to chop down trees might be the most satisfying use for the weapon, but it would probably make it the most coveted cosmetic item in that category.

The first teaser for the new event showed Captain America’s shield instead of Thor’s new weapon, though it’s harder to say how that one would work as a cosmetic item. Back Bling is one option that would put it on players’ backs instead of having to hold it, it’s still unknown whether it’ll even be a cosmetic or not.

Judging from the trend of teasers so far, we can expect another one to release on Wednesday. Considering Thor and Captain America have already been featured, it’s not a stretch to imagine the next teaser will be for Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release in theaters on April 26th, but Fortnite players will be able to take part in whatever event Epic Games has planned on April 25th.

