‘Fortnite’ Battle Royale May Soon Add Swords

It looks like Fortnite may soon add swords into the game if a new leak is anything to go by.

Combing through recent files for the game, dataminers have discovered some sound files that have different types of sword sounds.

Filed under “BR_Sword_,” there’s a myriad of different sounds, such as the sounds of sword impact up close and from farther away. There’s even different variations for different types of attacks.

Now, as you may know, there are already swords in Save The World, but not in Battle-Royale. And while these new sword sounds could simply be for Save The World, the file names specifically mention “BR,” aka battle-royale, which seems to suggest they are not for Save The World but the far more popular Battle-Royale mode.

Interestingly, in the Fortnite Seaosn 7 trailer and loading screen there are swords, which may just be a hint at what is to come. But at the moment, Epic Games hasn’t announced anything.

It’s also worth pointing out this could be for a harvesting tool/pickaxe that makes the sound of a sword would make when you hit things with it or swipe with it.

Or perhaps swords will be added via a LTM (Limited Time Mode) that replaces guns with swords. Unfortunately, at this point all we can do is speculate.

As always, all leaks of this nature should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only are the conclusions drawn from leaks like this often misguided, but sometimes in-game files don’t lead to anything. In other words, they can be a dead end.

That said, with the loading screen and trailer teases, and now this, it sure does seem like Epic Games is finally adding swords to Battle-Royale. The more pertinent question is: in what capacity?

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, information, and guides on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you like to see Epic Games add swords into the battle-royale mode?

