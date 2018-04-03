Fortnite Shotgun Bug Hard to Deny After Watching This Clip

As with most online games, Fortnite has its fair share of glitches. Though Epic Games has done a phenomenal job at being interactive with their community and generally staying on top of making sure the gameplay experience is a smooth one, that doesn’t mean a few bugs don’t fall through the cracks. Case and point: this very obvious issue that players are having with the shotguns.

The shotgun bug isn’t something that just randomly popped up, it’s a glitch that has been discussed quite a bit recently but with this latest clip from Twitch? Well, it’s a little hard to deny that it’s very real and very annoying. Check out the footage below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some responded to the initial Reddit thread that the dance emote reconfigured the player’s hitbox, With several mentioning that the hitbox moved to the player’s hand, others notated that you can still see the head being knocked back from the impact. Of course a few jokingly said “you suck at aiming” because this point blank headshot is just too obvious to ignore.

Epic Games has had their hands full this last week. After their latest update (which was huge, by the way) went live, servers immediately crashed and bugs were littered throughout the play experience. Though everything seems mostly back in place, such as the matchmaking errors and queuing up, a few little missteps can still be seen. Regardless on what your theory is … that headshot though, you really can’t get any closer than that. But it’s alright, the hand-heart emoji made it all better.

In other Fortnite player-related goodness, did you check out the latest fan concept skin? It’s a werewolf concept that actually evolves as you kill! You can see it in action right here. Fellow players on Reddit immediately took to the idea with comments like “take my money” and “Love the idea, so sick!” It’s not hard to see why it’s exciting. It’s also a good indicator for other players – you roll up on this dude in his final form, you know you’re in for a good fight. Now if only it had a truly wolfed out form … but maybe that will come in a “part 2” post from this creative fan.