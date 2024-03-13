Fortnite x Binding of Isaac Collab May Actually Happen After All

Fortnite is the king of crossover promotions. The developers at Epic Games have used collab promos with major properties from across the entertainment spectrum to help turn the battle royale into one of the most popular games on the planet. Recently, we've seen everything from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Lady Gaga come to Fortnite. Earlier this year, it was rumored that The Binding of Isaac would also get a crossover at some point, but we haven't heard much sense. However, the rumor mill has been whipped back up because the latest gossip claims that talks between Epic Games and The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen are seemingly progressing.

Fortnite x Binding of Isaac Rumors

Binding of Isaac x Fortnite possibility!



New news about it just came from a gfuel livestream!



Couldn’t fit the whole video because Twitter is stupid@ShiinaBR @iFireMonkey @FNBRintel pic.twitter.com/QZw7jGvz4K — SushiHushi (@SushiHushiYT) March 13, 2024

Like the previous rumor, this one comes directly from McMillen. Remember, the first rumor started to circulate after McMillen said he had spoken to Epic about a potential crossover during a Twitter AMA. This time, McMillen was asked about that tweet on a stream and gave an update on the situation.

"And those tweets got people very excited about the idea of Isaac in Fortnite," McMillen said. "Enough news sites posted those tweets that people from Fortnite contacted me and were like 'Hey, are you serious about doing this?' And I said, 'Of course.' You know, if it's something people want, then I'm all for it. And I did have a meeting with them and we are talking about the idea of doing something. I don't know if and when it'll happen. It's just one of those things that I can say, 'Yes, I have talked to people there.'"

Of course, just because there's a desire to make the crossover happen doesn't mean it's a sure thing. We've seen rumors about several properties coming to Fortnite only for concrete plans to never take shape. Hopefully, this potential crossover will take shape and we see Isaac in Fortnite. Just don't expect to see it happening very soon, as Epic already has quite a few other crossovers planned for the rest of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Upcoming Fortnite Crossovers

Fortnite launched Chapter 5, Season 2 last week, bringing several Greek mythology-themed skins to the game. However, that's only the beginning of new crossovers coming to Fortnite. There's also new Avatar: The Last Airbender content in the form of a new Legend of Korra skin and we know about a new Star Wars-related weapon coming soon. Past that, there are rumors about upcoming crossovers with Persona, Jujutsu Kaisen, Jet Set Radio, and much more. Those are likely only the tip of the iceberg, as Epic will continue to add new cosmetics to Fortnite throughout the rest of Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. McMillen is also currently working on his long-in-development roguelike Mewgenics, which is currently slated to release next year.