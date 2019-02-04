‘Fortnite’ Adding Bottle Rockets

Fortnite can never be content with the weapons/items it already has, and that’s why it’s adding once again something new. This time it’s Bottle Rockets, which may have made more sense to add around July, but hey, you can’t hit homeruns every time.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Bottle Rockets are a weapon or an item, but according to an in-game alert, they are “coming soon,” or in other words, will be added this week. The following tagline is also provided:

“Loud, bright, and dangerous! Warning: do not light indoors.”

It’s an interesting item to add to the game, and a seemingly random one too. For one, fireworks are more synonymous with the summer months, not the winter months. So, the timing is a little weird. But also — of the incredibly long and ever-changing list of fan demands, I’ve never seen a request for an item like this. And so, as you would expect, fans aren’t very happy with the new addition:

Can they fix the game instead of adding useless things constantly — Its4G – Daily Fortnite Content (@TheRealIts4G) February 4, 2019

Who tf asked for this? A 6 year old? — MAN_THE_PARTY (@YABOIFATSAUCE) February 4, 2019

I’m not happy at all about this — Zephyrus ♡ (@its_Zephyrus) February 4, 2019

This is why Fortnite wont last for much longer. Stupid items like this don’t make the game fresh. It makes it worse — Effects (@PureEFFFects) February 4, 2019

LOL WHAT ARE EPIC ON RIGHT NOS — Kowalski (KingKian25) (@KingKian25) February 4, 2019

Of course, many items in this vain tend to end up getting vaulted, which may be fine with Epic, who seems to prefer a conveyor belt approach, then adding things in that will permanently stay. There’s a few items that will always be in the game, but everything else is in flux and changes as different metas come and go.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this a good addition by Epic Games? Does Fortnite add and take out items/weapons too much?

