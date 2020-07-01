Fortnite Captain America Skin Release Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

Captain America is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop very soon, according to a new report. Thanks to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game's latest update, we know Captain America is coming to Fortnite Season 3 this week. However, previously, it was unclear when exactly the skin would drop. However, a new report from a prominent Fortnite dataminer and content creator claims the skin will be released in the Item Shop tomorrow alongside a custom Item Shop background.

The report comes way of HypeX, who unfortunately doesn't divulge how much the skin will cost, what it looks like, or how this information was obtained. The answer to the latter is likely a datamining leak, but this isn't confirmed.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if the release will be just a skin or a larger cosmetic set featuring a backbling and harvesting tool. Presumably, this release will be a cosmetic set, but again, this isn't clear, let alone confirmed.

Captain America will be in tomorrow's Item Shop, with a custom Item Shop background! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 1, 2020

It's important to note that HypeX is saying the skin will be available in the next Item Shop reset, not the one happening today n roughly seven hours

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While it's pretty clear the Marvel hero is coming to the game this week, it's not as evident it will happen in the next Item Shop update.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Game has not commented on this latest report, and it's very, very unlikely it will. Typically, the games maker does not comment on leaks, rumors, reports, or any information of the unofficial variety.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the popular battle royale game click here or peep the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.