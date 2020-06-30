Fortnite: New Skins, Renegade Emote, and More Leaked In Latest Update

✖

A new Fortnite update dropped today across PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and like clockwork, the new files of this update have been dug through by dataminers, who have unearthed a variety of cosmetic items coming to the game, including news skins, emotes, and more. Interestingly, there's also word of a new money-saving feature and Captain America, who looks like he's coming to the game on July 4.

With this latest update, Epic Games didn't really add any notable skins, but they did add an emote for the popular TikTok dance, Renegade. Meanwhile, new posters have also been discovered that appear to give players their first look at some upcoming vehicles coming to the game.

Below, you can check out all the interesting findings from a variety of prominent dataminers:

New Skins:

NOUVEAU PACK !! pic.twitter.com/Tyrjx8oQqf — Yanteh - French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) June 30, 2020

NOUVELLES VARIANTES : pic.twitter.com/FbdRwJSp4U — Yanteh - French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) June 30, 2020

NOUVEAUX SKINS : pic.twitter.com/FJC0yNgGt2 — Yanteh - French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) June 30, 2020

NOUVEAUX SKINS ENCORE : pic.twitter.com/Nv4MlyXTJS — Yanteh - French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) June 30, 2020

NOUVEAU SKIN ! pic.twitter.com/mC8KwAJhzf — Yanteh - French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) June 30, 2020

Renegade Emote:

Reposting the @charlidamelio Renegade dance without audio, can't risk getting a DMCA lol pic.twitter.com/bnEhHymXKW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

Every New Emote:

Here area all the other emotes! pic.twitter.com/IucOHn7zqD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

New Gliders:

New Backblings and Pickaxes:

All new BackBlings & Picaxes! pic.twitter.com/Wa1A8TSKfp — Sweazy - Fortnite leaks (@Sweazyleaks) June 30, 2020

New Portable Workbench:

the Deployable Workbench ! pic.twitter.com/2mL2lEaFJN — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

New Locker:

New Posters:

new posters got added - Bear

- Mudflap

- Prevalent

- Whiplash pic.twitter.com/YLbGBrJNkm — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

Captain America Shield:

Captain America... ? pic.twitter.com/M8wFQIA44j — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

New Feature:

A new feature got added and they might enable it after downtime: - You will be able to Reload your vbucks, which means you can buy the vbucks amount you need for the item you want (so if a skin is 800 vbucks, you pay for that 800 only, not $10) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

All New Cosmetics:

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt given that it's all information and media of the "leaked" variety. That said, as you can see, these aren't vague strings or something up for interpretation. Everything here is almost certainly coming to the game. The pertinent question isn't if, but when.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.