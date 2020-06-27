Mysterious New Fortnite Weapon Leaked

✖

Fortnite Season 3 arrived on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices earlier this month alongside some massive map changes, Aquaman, man-eating sharks, and plenty of new content. That said, this is old news. What everyone in the Fortnite community is now talking about is a newly leaked shotgun, codenamed "Dragon." And as you could probably derive from its names, it's an Epic and Legendary weapon with some weird quirks.

The current speculation is the gun will essentially be a flamethrower, or at least shoot bullets that explode or spread the fire. Why is this speculation? Well, because a previous rumor about Season 3 that surfaced online months before the season actually dropped got every right about the new season, except one thing: it said environment destruction in the form of fire was coming. That hasn't really happened, but it looks like that could change soon, starting with this shotgun.

Below, you can check out the files that mention the shotgun, which was discovered by prominent dataminer HypeX while digging through the files of the game's latest update.

This is strange and i just noticed it, there's another shotgun in the works.. the codename of it is "Dragon", and will come in EPIC & LEGENDARY rarities, here are the current stats they set for it (also its weird that it has 4 bullets but also costs 4 bullets per fire) pic.twitter.com/6KFWGX7ccx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2020

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt, especially the speculation derived from the leak. While datamining leaks have proven quite reliable in the past, they can also be misleading. At the very least, remember nothing here is official, and at the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the leak in any capacity. Further, it's unlikely it will.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Further, and come later this year, it will also be made available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

