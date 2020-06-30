Fortnite Leak Reveals Captain America Crossover

✖

It looks like Captain America is coming to Fortnite Season 3 for July 4 and via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't announced or even hinted at anything involving the Marvel hero, however, a new datamining leak has seemingly spilled the beans for it. More specifically, dataminers have been digging through the battle royale game's latest update looking for anything interesting or noteworthy, and in the process, unearthed files that all but confirm the character is coming to the free-to-play game very soon.

The game's latest update doesn't contain any files specifically referencing Captain America, but an in-game asset of the Marvel hero's iconic shield has been discovered. Of course, it's possible this is all the game will be adding, but the safer bet is this is part of a larger cosmetic drop for the character featuring, most notably, a new skin.

Meanwhile, there are no complimentary files pointing towards a July 4 release date, but given the leak's proximity to the American holiday, many have gone ahead and connected the dots. And it makes sense. If you were going to release a Captain America skin, July 4 would be the day to do it.

Captain America... ? pic.twitter.com/M8wFQIA44j — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

Of course, a Captain Americaskin coming to the game would be notable for multiple reasons, but it's also noteworthy due to the Aquaman skin being the flagship skin for this season of the game. This just goes to show the extreme pull that Fortnite has. Not many things could simultaneously release both DC and Marvel content.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the popular battle royale game click here or on the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.