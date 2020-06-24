New Fortnite Leak Reveals Atlantis Location and Skins

✖

A new Fortnite Season 3 leak has surfaced online, seemingly revealing that Atlantis is coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game sometime in the near future. Earlier this month, Epic Games finally released Fortnite Season 3, which made drastic changes to the game's map, including flooding large chunks of it that are now underwater and occupied by aggressive, man-eating sharks. Meanwhile, the game also added an Aquaman skin, and it looks like the newest DC hero will be involved with future Season 3 story events.

This week while digging through the files of the game's latest update, dataminers unearthed new files that make direct references to "Atlantis," seemingly confirming the speculation of many: an Atlantis place of interest is in the works and will be added to the map sometime this season.

Further, not only are there now files referencing a new Atlantis location, but Atlantis skins. In other words, it looks like Atlantis is coming to the game in a bigger way than merely a location update. And again, this is no surprise considering the current state of the map and the fact that Aquaman is the flagship skin this season.

Just found this in the files: - AmbientVolume_BIOME_Atlantis does this confirm that we actually will get an Atlantis POI just like Deadpool and will it perhaps be the Encrypted Ruins POI, time will tell. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 23, 2020

while looking for more Atlantis references, I found this 'Female_Medium_Lady_Atlantis_Head' Currently thats the only file referencing to a Female Atlantis skin, so we can't say a lot about it. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 24, 2020

Leaked ATLANTIS POI sounds!

Full 12 minutes of all the sounds: https://t.co/DNvKIKi5v3 pic.twitter.com/CW8bx34zZ1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2020

As always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, nothing here is official, and even if the leak and its implications are correct, they are also subject to change.

