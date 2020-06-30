Fortnite Finally Adding Long-Awaited Feature to Help Players Save Money

✖

It looks like Epic Games is finally adding a feature that Fortnite fans across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices have been asking for since launch. And as a result, players of the free-to-play battle royale game should save some serious money going forward, or at least the players who frequent the Item Shop. More specifically, it looks like the game is adding a "Reload V-Bucks" feature, which will allow players to buy only the V-Bucks they need.

Currently, there are only a few options when buying V-Bucks, meaning players will spend more on V-Bucks than they need. For the most part, this feature has been fine, because those leftover V-Bucks inevitably go towards a future purchase, however, others have been asking Epic Games to allow players to buy more exact amounts.

For example, with the features, if you need 650 V-Bucks, you no longer have to buy 1,000 V-Bucks. Rather you can simply cop $700. Of course, this will lead to less money for Epic Games, but it's a feature fans have been asking for a while, and thus are quite excited to hear it's finally coming.

That said, at the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not confirmed or announced the feature. However, as you can see in the screenshots below, it's already been added to the game in some capacity and has been rolled out early to certain regions.

While this would be a new addition to Fortnite, it's certainly not new to the multiplayer space. For example, both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone already have this feature.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the popular battle royale game click here or check out the relevant links below:

