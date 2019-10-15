Gaming

Fortnite Players Sharing Their First Drops in Chapter 2

The black hole consumed all of Fortnite over the weekend, causing the popular free-to-play game to […]

The black hole consumed all of Fortnite over the weekend, causing the popular free-to-play game to totally shut down. The entirety of Fortnite has been in the black for the past couple of days, but it returned with a bang first thing Tuesday morning with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2. There’s an all-new map for players to check out, along with several new features and a slew of additional unlockables. Of course, the Fortnite faithful have already taken to the game to check out its new updates.

When Fortnite first released the launch trailer for Chapter 2, the game’s official Twitter account asked players to share their first games using the hashtag #FirstDrop. This has immediately become a trending topic thanks to the Fortnite relaunch, with hordes of people taking to Twitter with videos and screenshots.

Quite a lot of folks are getting victories their first time out in this new game, and plenty of others are sharing footage of some of Chapter 2‘s new features and locations.

Check out some of the first reactions to Fortnite Chapter 2 below!

New Map

Ones and Twos

Carry System

First Drop. First Victory.

Better Than Expected

More Victory?

Fishing and Boats

Best Update Ever?

First Time for Everything

Victory Umbrella

So Lit

Victory Umbrella Is So Lit

The Row

