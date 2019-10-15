Fortnite Players Sharing Their First Drops in Chapter 2

The black hole consumed all of Fortnite over the weekend, causing the popular free-to-play game to totally shut down. The entirety of Fortnite has been in the black for the past couple of days, but it returned with a bang first thing Tuesday morning with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2. There’s an all-new map for players to check out, along with several new features and a slew of additional unlockables. Of course, the Fortnite faithful have already taken to the game to check out its new updates.

When Fortnite first released the launch trailer for Chapter 2, the game’s official Twitter account asked players to share their first games using the hashtag #FirstDrop. This has immediately become a trending topic thanks to the Fortnite relaunch, with hordes of people taking to Twitter with videos and screenshots.

Quite a lot of folks are getting victories their first time out in this new game, and plenty of others are sharing footage of some of Chapter 2‘s new features and locations.

Check out some of the first reactions to Fortnite Chapter 2 below!

New Map

Ones and Twos

Got a solo victory on my first game and a duo victory on my second with my sweetheart @CobsTheFox <3 a=”” href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/FirstDrop?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” data-mce-href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/FirstDrop?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#FirstDrop pic.twitter.com/T8TM4YWiCJ — 🦇Batwas🌕 (@phoenix_atlas) October 15, 2019

Carry System

#FirstDrop The new carry system is probably the best part of the update 😅 pic.twitter.com/De93UwTonq — 1400 BadgerV2 (@V2Badger) October 15, 2019

First Drop. First Victory.

Better Than Expected

My #FirstDrop went better than I expected. Started off in Retail, ended here with 14 kills. Turns out the new purple burst rifle is a little bit busted pic.twitter.com/qkLKdLcuIb — Agent 4 (@Pixel_Blade) October 15, 2019

More Victory?

#firstdrop the first game I played I got a victory Royale love chapter 2! pic.twitter.com/I593LnJIWW — plugyman25 (@plugyman25) October 15, 2019

Fishing and Boats

Best Update Ever?

#FirstDrop #Fortnite #FortniteChapter2 probably the best update ever honestly. Sorry “OGs” from last season… we’re the new season now and the new OGs 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pLjCBZ1Jss — CARAT/CHESHIRE/ONCE/BLINK❤️ (@rosievelezz) October 15, 2019

First Time for Everything

Victory Umbrella

#FirstDrop #FortniteChapter2 #Fortnite I WON MY FIRST GAME OF CHAPTER 2 STRAIGHT FROM THE CINEMATIC TRAILER ALL THE WAY TO THE 10 KILL VICTORY ROYALE. HERE’S PROOF, CHAPTER 2 – SEASON 1 VICTORY UMBRELLA, DOWNPOUR! pic.twitter.com/UdIteL23pc — Zip… (@TheSneakyZip) October 15, 2019

So Lit

This is a completely new game now!!! So lit! #Firstdrop in chapter 2!!! pic.twitter.com/qxDJDcEEjH — Josh Kurian (@JoshKurian22) October 15, 2019

Victory Umbrella Is So Lit

The Row