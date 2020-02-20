Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is here, and as always when there is a new season of Epic Games‘ popular battle royale video game, there is a new Battle Pass to buy and progress through. And it seems to include a Deadpool skin! But in general, as expected the new season seems to have a spy theme, which means the Battle Pass does as well.

More specifically, some of the skins revealed as part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass include Meowscles, a buff cat person, Midas, a golden mastermind, Maya, a disguise specialist, TNTina, and more. Additionally, these skins can come in Ghost or Shadow bonus styles if players complete the weekly challenges. (It’s strongly implied that the Deadpool skin is acquired through some sort of “top secret clearance,” but it’s unclear at the moment.)

You can check out some of the skins below, and read all about this season’s Battle Pass on Fortnite’s official website:

You can also check out the full trailer for the new Battle Pass below:

Suit up, it’s time to drop in, secure intel and take back the Island. The Agency is calling, whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/kHw6LcDSnT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available within the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.