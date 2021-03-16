Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Adds Tomb Raider's Lara Croft Skins

✖

The latest season of Fortnite is officially here, and Chapter 2 - Season 6's "Primal" theme brings with it some newly licensed skins. While the last couple of seasons have been extremely heavily influenced by licensed skins, it would seem that the latest season is going to start things off relatively simply -- and that includes new skins of Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise.

Lara Croft's inclusion in the new season should not come as a major surprise to most folks. There had been rumors for a couple of months that she would make an appearance what with the franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Probably the most interesting aspect abou the new Lara Croft skins are that they are tied to the Battle Pass, for one, and that there are three different versions: a classic, more-polygonal skin, a 25th anniversary skin, and a skin featuring her modern look.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it. Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

As noted above, Fortnite is now in Chapter 2 - Season 6. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 6 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Tomb Raider skins? Are you excited about the new Fortnite season? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!