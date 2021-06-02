Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: When It Starts and Everything We Know

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is nearly at an end, and Epic Games is starting to build hype for Season 7 of the game. There's a lot the developer hasn't revealed, but there are some things we can determine ahead of the new season's launch. From the small teases we've seen, the new season should feature an out-of-this-world experience that will add some interesting new wrinkles to the game. Naturally, the new season will feature a new Battle Pass, theme, and cosmetics. As with previous seasons, players can expect to see a big event to wrap things up, while also kicking-off the new theme. Below, we've compiled everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

When Does Season 7 Start?

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will begin on June 8th. Unfortunately, there has been no announcement regarding what time the event will begin, but an announcement will certainly come over the next few days.

Season 6’s Last Event

Epic Games has previously indicated that this season will see the end of the Zero Crisis storyline. Season 6 kicked off with an epic trailer that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo pitched in on, and it'll be pretty tough to top it as far as scale is concerned. Given the build-up we've seen for the Zero Crisis story, hopefully the conclusion lives up to the hype!

Season 7 Leaks and Theories

Heading into Season 7, we do know that the theme will have something to do with aliens and UFOs. Over the last few weeks, prominent influencers and streamers were mailed DVDs that showcase overhead drone footage of strange symbols. Some of those symbols have also been seen on the map. Now, aliens have started to abduct players, before dropping them off in different spots. So far, it seems that Risky Reels is the area where they've been most frequently appearing.

Season 7 Battle Pass

As with any new season, players can expect to see a new Battle Pass. With aliens playing a big part in this season's theme, the timing could be perfect for Nintendo's intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran to appear, as rumors have suggested. Unfortunately, there's just no way of knowing what to expect. Hopefully some leaks will come along in the next few days to give us a better idea! For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

What are you hoping to see in the new season of Fortnite? Are you excited for the game's new theme? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!