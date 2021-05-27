Fortnite Season 7 Teaser Released

It seems that a number of streamers have received teasers for Fortnite Season 7, including SypherPK! The streamer released a new video on YouTube showcasing a package that he received from Epic Games. The package included a DVD player alongside a disc with the words "they're coming!" written on it in marker. The DVD contains what appears to be drone footage of a symbol that has been created in the desert using rocks. When viewed from above, it's clear that this is a symbol that has appeared in the game. The whole thing has a vibe reminiscent of crop circles, which ties in perfectly with the recent alien themed datamines we've seen. SypherPK's video can be found at the top of this page.

According to SypherPK, different content creators have been getting different footage on their DVDs. Some of these videos show different symbols, and some show different locations. In the video, SypherPK says that Epic Games claims they aren't the ones that sent these packages out, but that's probably just a little joke on the part of the developer. Last year, a number of content creators received similar packages in the build-up to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's announcement, so this isn't unprecedented.

A release date for the new season hasn't been announced just yet, but it seems like an official reveal can't be too far off, if Epic Games is starting to release some of these teases. As SypherPK points out, Donald Mustard recently changed his Twitter masthead to an image that seems to contain one of these symbols (which you can check out right here). It's unclear how all of this ties together, but it will be interesting to see if more videos are released, and whether or not they'll also have some kind of found footage element. Given all the recent talk surrounding UFOs in the real world, the timing of this theme couldn't be better!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

