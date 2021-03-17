Fortnite Season 6 Trailer Was Directed by the Russo Brothers

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is now live in the game, and the latest season kicked off alongside a massive new trailer. The trailer has a lot of action, and it's not hard to see why: it was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo behind Avengers: Endgame! On Twitter, Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard took time to thank the directors for their work on the collaboration, referring to the pair as "true mentors." Mustard has a long history with the directors, and actually appeared as an extra during the final battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame!

Mustard's comment to the Russo's can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

So beyond grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Anthony and Joe Russo. On a personal level, they've not only been amazing partners but also true mentors who inspire and make us better at what we do. @Russo_Brothers I love you 3000! https://t.co/n3rA697YBz — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 17, 2021

The MCU inspiration is pretty heavy in the new trailer! Jonesy's entrance even feels reminiscent of one of Captain America's biggest scenes in the original Avengers. Once he hits the ground, the trailer seems to pay homage to Endgame's final battle with Thanos, as characters like Master Chief, Ryu, Kratos, Sarah Connor, and more battle it out. Epic Games has always done a great job with trailers released at the start of a season, and the Russo Brothers absolutely continued that trend.

Season 6 promises to wrap up the Zero Crisis storyline, and it will be interesting to see where Agent Jonesy ends up when all is said and done. For now, Fortnite fans have a ton of new content to enjoy, including a new Battle Pass, new skins, and new changes to the map. There are even hints that we'll see dinosaurs at some point in this season. All in all, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What did you think of the trailer for Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite? Were you surprised by the Russo Brothers' involvement? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!