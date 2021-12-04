Fortnite Chapter 3 Reveals Gears of War Crossover

A massive new Fortnite leak associated with Chapter 3 of the popular battle royale title has revealed that a crossover with Xbox’s Gears of War series is soon coming about. Like many other collaborations in Fortnite, this one with Gears of War seems to predominantly add a handful of new character skins associated with the longtime Xbox franchise. Because of the nature of this leak, though, it’s still not known when these skins may end up releasing.

As seen in a new trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 that came about today, it was shown that both Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from the Gears of War series will be coming to Epic’s third-person shooter. Fenix is the longtime protagonist of the Gears of War series and has mainly appeared in every installment in the long-running series. Diaz, on the other hand, is a newer character and first appeared in Gears of War 4. She then went on to serve as the primary protagonist of Gears 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a whole, this crossover between Gears of War and Fortnite is one that many fans expected to happen much sooner. The main reason for this is because Epic Games actually worked on the first three mainline installments in the Gears of War saga. While the franchise was later handed off to Xbox’s internal studio The Coalition, Epic has longtime ties to Gears, making this a collaboration that was bound to happen sooner or later.

The one major thing that Epic Games has yet to disclose about Fortnite Chapter 3 involves the actual start time of the game’s next phase. Given that the conclusion event for Chapter 2 is transpiring at the time of this writing, though, it shouldn’t take much longer for us to learn about when Chapter 3 will be rolling out. As such, stay tuned to our coverage here at ComicBook.com if you want to learn more.

What do you think about these new Gears of War skins coming to Fortnite? Are you going to look to pick them up for yourself once they land in the Item Shop? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.