Fortnite Chapter 3 Trailer Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Fortnite Chapter 3’s reveal trailer has leaked prior to the start of the game’s closing event for Chapter 2. Later this afternoon, Fortnite’s latest event, known as “The End”, will be closing the door on everything that has been involved with Chapter 2. And while a number of fans have assumed that Chapter 3 would naturally come afterward, developer Epic Games still hasn’t said a word about what lies beyond today’s event. Luckily, for those who don’t like to be patient, we now have a better idea of what to expect in the next phase of the popular battle royale title.

As seen in the trailer above that leaked prior to its official launch, Fortnite Chapter 3 is definitely on its way and will be bringing a number of major changes with it. The video, which is close to two minutes in total, highlights a number of different features that will be seen in Fortnite starting quite soon. Perhaps the most notable overhaul that is seen in this trailer involves the map of Fortnite, which we previously knew was going to be altered quite a bit thanks to some recent leaks. In addition, Epic Games seems to have also added a number of mechanical changes to Fortnite as well, which means that the game will now play much differently than it did before.

When it comes to new skins, this trailer also gives us a brief taste of some of the first crossovers that will be coming to Fortnite. Likely the two most notable involve the addition of Spider-Man, which has been rumored for quite some time, to go along with Marcus Fenix from Xbox’s Gears of War franchise. This marks the second major collaboration with Xbox that Fortnite has done after previously adding Halo’s Master Chief to the game in 2020.

At this point in time, we still don’t know exactly when Chapter 3 of Fortnite is going to kick off. That being said, Chapter 2 will officially be coming to a close later today when “The End” takes place at 4:00pm EDT/1:00pm PDT.

