Fortnite Chapter 3 Leak Reveals Map After Snow Melts

In case you somehow missed it, the world of Fortnite flipped on its head with the recent release of Chapter 3 Season 1. Quite literally, the island that Fortnite‘s battle royale plays out on flipped. The new map is largely covered in snow, but it would appear that the snow is thawing and will eventually reveal what’s underneath it all. And a new leak offers the best look yet at what the map might look like once all that snow melts.

Now, keep in mind that this is just a leaked look at the map without snow and not necessarily representative of the final product if and when the snow does thaw on the map. The leak itself comes courtesy of prolific Fortnite leaker HYPEX, who pretty consistently manages to get accurate information, and you can check it out yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1467507139212189698

And to be clear, it’s not a question as to whether the snow will thaw. Developer Epic Games indicates as much on the official page for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped. The question is what sort of timeline we might be looking at for the island’s snow to melt. Given that this is both a new chapter and a new season, it’s difficult to say what sort of timeframe the whole thing will play out on, but pure speculation based on how significantly different seasons have been in the recent past would suggest that the snow will be fully gone before the season ends.

As noted above, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is currently available. There is no telling exactly when the map will fully thaw at this point, though it seems like it will certainly do so if leaks are to be believed. As for Fortnite in general, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the leaked snowless map for Fortnite? Have you been playing Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped for yourself?