Fortnite Teases Ghost Rider in New Art

It appears that Ghost Rider will be the next Marvel character coming to Fortnite. In a new Tweet from Epic Games, the company revealed a silhouette of the next character from the Marvel Knockout Super Series. While the silhouette isn't immediately recognizable, the image was accompanied by a skull emoji and a fire emoji. Considering how closely associated those images are with the character, it seems that the only thing missing is the inclusion of a motorcycle emoji! That might have made things a bit too obvious before the full reveal, however. It's unknown when that might come, but fans likely won't have to wait much longer!

The image of the silhouette can be found in the Tweet below. Interestingly enough, the character's head appears to be fairly smooth. As such, this could mean that fans will see Cosmic Ghost Rider added to the game, as opposed to the Robbie Reyes version. A crazed Frank Castle from the future, Cosmic Ghost Rider's skull is actually in a translucent helmet, which would line-up nicely with the image below.

Of course, the Cosmic version of Ghost Rider would also make sense given the fact that the character was co-created by Donny Cates. Cates also wrote the Fortnite tie-in comic, and this season's storyline actually takes place between events in the writer's current Thor run. Fortnite's take on Thor is very close to the version designed by Nic Klein, so there's been a strong effort to make sure that the crossover ties-in closely with Marvel continuity.

Whether it's the Cosmic version or the Robbie Reyes version, Ghost Rider should make for a very interesting addition to Fortnite! The character joins other famous Marvel faces, including Daredevil, Wolverine, Iron Man, and more. It seems that things are starting to build towards a final confrontation with Galactus, possibly at the end of November. If that is the case, it seems all but certain that fans still have a lot of new Marvel content to enjoy over the coming weeks!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Ghost Rider appear in Fortnite? Which version of the character would you prefer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!