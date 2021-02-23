Fortnite Crew's March Skin Revealed

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games have unveiled the March 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack and thus revealed Llambro, the new skin set to release as part of the monthly subscription. The March Crew Pack, which is set to release late on the last day of February, includes the Llambro Outfit, Up North Back Bling, Puffcorn Pick Pickaxe, and The Llegend Wrap.

Fortnite Crew, if you are not familiar, is a monthly subscription service that Fortnite offers that was first revealed back in November of last year. It costs $11.99 per month, and subscribers receive a full Crew Pack for the month which includes a special Back Bling and Pickaxe themed appropriately to the month's skin. Additionally, Fortnite Crew grants 1,000 V-Bucks per month and access to the current Battle Pass.

Fearless, flashy, fashionable and always ready to party up. Grab the Llambro Outfit along with the rest of the Llegend Set when it arrives exclusively for Fortnite Crew members on March 1. Learn more: https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/HnjD74xV0I — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

The new Llambro skin and other related gear are set to arrive as part of the new Fortnite Crew Pack on February 28th at 7PM ET/4PM PT. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

