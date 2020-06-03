Fortnite Delays The Device Event, Season 3 Start

✖

Epic Games has officially postponed The Device live event in Fortnite, as well as the launch of Chapter 2 Season 3. While Epic Games did not explicitly tie the delays to the death of George Floyd and the widespread protests against police brutality happening across the United States, the company's post announcing the delays makes it clear that it's the reasoning behind the decision. In the post, Epic Games states that "we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities." The full post can be found in the tweet below.

Several video game companies have made similar decisions over the past few days. The launches of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4, and Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 were both intended to release this week, but Activision announced a delay on Monday. Similarly, a Sony event intended to reveal the PlayStation 5 was scheduled for June 4th, but has been pushed back to an undetermined future date. As the protests continue across all 50 states, it seems likely that more delays will occur across the video game industry.

The news will certainly come as a bit of a disappointment to some Fortnite fans, particularly since Season 3 has already seen a significant delay from its original April release date. That delay, however, was attributed to Epic's desire to extend the season. In this case, it seems that Epic is more concerned with their employees, and how everyone is navigating the current world situation. Given the current climate in the United States, that's more than understandable. At the end of the day, video games have to take a backseat to the people that are making them, and events taking place around the world.

Fortunately, Fortnite fans won't have to wait too much longer for The Device in-game event, and the Season 3 launch. The former will now be held on Monday June 15th, while the Season 3 launch has been pushed to Wednesday June 17th.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows PC.

