Dragon Ball x Fortnite Event Revealed With New Skins, Items, Quests and More

Fortnite is teaming up with Dragon Ball Super as Epic Games and Toei Animation are collaborating on a huge new crossover event that will see Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus join the fray in Fortnite with new gameplay items, Quests, Dragon Ball Islands, and more! Following a series of potential teases about what fans could expect from the next major collaborations, it was officially revealed by Epic Games previously that there were some major plans to bring Dragon Ball to the hugely popular game. Teasing that fans would find out later in August, now Epic Games has detailed exactly what to expect from this major collaboration!

Starting today, Dragon Ball's world will be colliding with Fortnite, and Claire Ripsteen, Fortnite Partnerships for Epic Games, said the following about the new collaboration, "Fortnite and celebrating fandom go hand in hand, and Dragon Ball is truly beloved all over the world...We're excited to be partnering with Toei Animation to offer Fortnite and Dragon Ball fans alike a unique chance to experience their favorite anime in a way that only Fortnite can offer – whether it be exploring the Dragon Ball Adventure Island, watching Dragon Ball Super episodes with friends, or wielding the powers of Goku through new gameplay items."

(Photo: Epic Games / Toei Animation)

As for what is coming for this new crossover, Epic Games details the new Dragon Ball inclusions as such:

Dragon Ball Item Shop: Players can head to Fortnite's Item Shop to suit up as fan-favorite characters Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. The collaboration also offers a Dragon Ball collection of Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes such as The Charging Up Emote and The Fusion Emote.

Players can head to Fortnite's Item Shop to suit up as fan-favorite characters Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. The collaboration also offers a Dragon Ball collection of Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes such as The Charging Up Emote and The Fusion Emote. Power Unleashed Quests: A new "Dragon Ball: Power Unleashed!" tab has arrived inside of Fortnite, full of limited-time Quests and rewards. Complete the seven sets of Quests, collect all seven Dragon Balls, and players will score the Shenron Glider.

A new "Dragon Ball: Power Unleashed!" tab has arrived inside of Fortnite, full of limited-time Quests and rewards. Complete the seven sets of Quests, collect all seven Dragon Balls, and players will score the Shenron Glider. Battle With Versus Boards: Special for the Dragon Ball collaboration, Versus Boards pit players against one another in a fight to be the Island's strongest. Both players must opt into a battle by interacting with a Board on the Island. Once a rival is chosen, players each will be revealed on the other's map and have five minutes to defeat their opponent.

Special for the Dragon Ball collaboration, Versus Boards pit players against one another in a fight to be the Island's strongest. Both players must opt into a battle by interacting with a Board on the Island. Once a rival is chosen, players each will be revealed on the other's map and have five minutes to defeat their opponent. Go Even Further Beyond in Battle Royale: Players can wield the powers of Goku with new gameplay items in Fortnite. The Kamehameha will let anyone who wields it launch a devastating energy beam at foes, while the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) will let players take flight around the Island.

Players can wield the powers of Goku with new gameplay items in Fortnite. The Kamehameha will let anyone who wields it launch a devastating energy beam at foes, while the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) will let players take flight around the Island. Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival: From August 16 until September 17, 2022, players can board a cruise ship inside of Fortnite and watch select Dragon Ball Super episodes with their friends. To hop in, visit Fortnite's "Discover" page.

From August 16 until September 17, 2022, players can board a cruise ship inside of Fortnite and watch select Dragon Ball Super episodes with their friends. To hop in, visit Fortnite's "Discover" page. Tournament of Power: The Tournament of Power, a Battle Royale Duos tournament, takes place in Fortnite for all regions starting August 18, 2022 (specific event timing for each region can be found in the "Compete" tab in Fortnite). The Tournament of Power will also feature an additional Kamehameha Leaderboard for eliminating players with the powerful Kamehameha. Players who earn 3 Kamehameha elimination points will be awarded the Beerus Eating Emoticon.

The Tournament of Power, a Battle Royale Duos tournament, takes place in Fortnite for all regions starting August 18, 2022 (specific event timing for each region can be found in the "Compete" tab in Fortnite). The Tournament of Power will also feature an additional Kamehameha Leaderboard for eliminating players with the powerful Kamehameha. Players who earn 3 Kamehameha elimination points will be awarded the Beerus Eating Emoticon. Dragon Ball Adventure Island: Explore iconic locations from Dragon Ball on the Dragon Ball Adventure Island starting August 19, 2022. Fans can soar through a ring course on a Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) at Kami's Palace, prepare food at Goku's House, and traverse an obstacle course at the Room of Spirit & Time. Additionally, fans can test their power in an open player-vs-player battle arena "Tenkaichi Budokai." The Dragon Ball Adventure Island experience is accessible through Fortnite's "Discover" page.

This collaboration comes at the perfect time as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases in theaters across the world on August 19th (you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the film here). Are you excited to jump into Fortnite for all of these new Dragon Ball inclusions? Which new addition has you the most curious! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!