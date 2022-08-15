Fortnite x Dragon Ball Crossover Promo Seemingly Reveals Important Detail

In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite developer Epic Games finally revealed late last week that some kind of Dragon Ball crossover was officially set to be announced. As is typical for any sort of event like this in Fortnite, leaks and rumors about Dragon Ball joining the free-to-play battle royale video game in some capacity have been coming in hot for months. That said, a new bit of promotional material seems to have confirmed an important aspect of the crossover ahead of an official reveal.

Footage and photos of an ad, apparently taken in Japan, seem to indicate that Dragon Ball Super specifically will be involved with the Fortnite crossover. Given that Dragon Ball Super is the name of the current iteration of the ongoing manga and anime, that might seem like the expected one for folks that are current, but it's hard to overstate the influence of Dragon Ball Z on a specific generation of fans. Assuming the promo video is genuine, it seems fair to assume that the Dragon Ball crossover content will largely focus on Dragon Ball Super if not entirely.

You can check out a video of the promo highlighted by popular Fortnite leaker HypeX for yourself embedded below:

Here's this same AD but as a video, spotted in Japan by @mgnmtacomoti999 & @FortniteJPNews pic.twitter.com/KOuU9oGmrI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 15, 2022

Given that the expectation is that the Dragon Ball crossover will happen in Fortnite by the end of the month, a focus on Dragon Ball Super would make perfect sense. The most recent anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is officially set to release on August 19th in the United States.

As noted above, whatever actually comes of the Dragon Ball franchise crossover in Fortnite should be revealed by tomorrow, August 16th. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

