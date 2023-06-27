Fortnite Leak Teases Elder Scrolls Crossover

A new leak tied to Epic Games' Fortnite has teased a crossover with Bethesda's beloved RPG series, The Elder Scrolls. To close out 2022, Epic had its first major partnership with Bethesda when it added id Software's Doom Slayer from the DOOM series to Fortnite. Since that time, fans have been wondering if any future collabs between the publishers would end up coming to fruition. Now, a new leak has indicated that another big mash-up is just on the horizon.

Shared by notable Fortnite leaker Shiina on social media, Epic's mega-popular battle royale game will soon be adding a character skin based on the Berserker. This skin specifically comes from The Elder Scrolls Online, which is Bethesda's ongoing MMO set within the Elder Scrolls world. It's not known when this skin might become available in the Fortnite Item Shop, but the cosmetic itself has already been found encrypted within the game's files. As such, it seems like its arrival could be happening in the very near future.

The new Berserker Outfit is currently encrypted!



It's a collab with Elder Scrolls Online. pic.twitter.com/wbaVSEwxW7 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 27, 2023

Currently, Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 4 Season 3, titled Wilds, which kicked off earlier this month. This season's most notable battle pass skin happens to be Optimus Prime from the Transformers series. Outside of Optimus, Epic has also recently added Yennefer and Ciri from The Witcher to coincide with the impending arrival of Season 3 of the popular TV series on Netflix. It's not known what else Chapter 4 Season 3 might have in store, but it seems likely that this Elder Scrolls collab will take place before Wilds comes to a close. When we hear more about this impending clash of video game giants, we'll be sure to update you here on Comicbook.com.

How do you feel about Fortnite seemingly crossing over with The Elder Scrolls in the coming days or weeks? And will you look to buy this new skin whenever it does land in the Item Shop? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.