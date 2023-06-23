Fortnite's New Witcher Skins: How to Get Ciri, Yennefer, and Free Witcher Rewards

Fortnite now has several new skins from The Witcher series in the battle royale game with Ciri and Yennefer officially added to the game as of Friday morning. As expected, these new Witcher skins have landed in the Item Shop which means that you'll have to shell out some V-Bucks if you want to add the outfits and their associated cosmetics accessories to your collections. However, Epic Games did add a couple of Witcher rewards that players can get for free just for checking out some themed islands, though they're of course not as flashy as a new Ciri or Yennefer skin.

A quick look at the game's refreshed Item Shop shows what the pricing situation looks like on these new Witcher cosmetics. Unfortunately for those trying to pick out only certain things that they want from this collection, that's not so easy to do here.

Fortnite's Item Shop Prices for Yennefer and Ciri

Yennefer is sold as a standalone skin for 1,500 V-Bucks, her Megascope pickaxe is also standalone at 800 V-Bucks, and her Black Wings emote can be bought for 300 V-Bucks. Those are the only standalone options right now, however. The Bird Skull back bling can only be gotten by buying Yennefer's bundle that comes with all those items mentioned above for 1,800 V-Bucks which honestly isn't a bad deal if you're a big Witcher/Yennefer fan and were going to get them anyway.

Ciri's situation is a bit less flexible but also less complicated. The only way to get Ciri right now is to buy the Witcher character's bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks. That comes with the main skin, the Basilisk glider, and the Zireael sword which doubles as back bling and a pickaxe when it's unsheathed. Ciri's skin also has the unique effect where "Ciri's hands will radiate a green aura when holding the Zireael Sword," but that perk is only for Ciri and not for Yennefer if you're planning to mix and match.

Free Witcher Rewards in Fortnite

Even if they're not full-on skins, there are still a few Witcher rewards you can claim in Fortnite right now. Both Ciri and Yennefer got their own special islands for their debuts, and by completing each island, you can get some free emoticons and banners. Ciri's Escape can be accessed with the code 2776-4034-8400 while Yennefer's Battleground is found with the code 2862-9616-5689, and below are the rewards

Confident Ciri Emoticon: (Earnable upon completing Ciri's Escape)

Annoyed Yennefer Emoticon: (Earnable upon completing Yennefer's Battleground)

The Tale of Two Tempests Banner: (Earnable upon completing both islands)

Is Geralt Back in Fortnite?

For those holding out hope that The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia would return somehow in Fortnite alongside these skins, he's nowhere to be found. That was expected given that he was a battle pass skin from several seasons ago and was never one you could just outright buy from the Item Shop, but some who missed out on him the first time were still hopeful he'd be made available somehow.