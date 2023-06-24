Fortnite Fans Disturbed by New Skin's NSFW Look

A new Fortnite skin with a rather particular and borderline NSFW look has some fans disturbed, and others excited. While technically a battle royale game, Fortnite is, at its heart, a game about having cool skins. You grind the game to get V-Bucks to use in the Item Shop so you can be a different Marvel hero everyday. The point is, skins are a big deal. And right now, Fortnite players can't stop talking about one of the new Nike promotional skins. Why can't they stop talking about this skin? Well, because it looks like a NSFW-type of substance.

As noted, the skin is part of a new collaboration with Nike. More specifically, it's part of The Airphoria (NIKE Air Max) collaboration that released on June 20, a few days ago. There are two skins featured in the release, but it's the skin, Airie, that has been getting all the attention for the simple fact alluded to above.

Below, you can check out the skin for yourself, which costs 1,800 V-Bucks as part of a larger bundle featuring the other skin and a couple other items:

HELP WHY IS SHE MADE OF C- pic.twitter.com/wZfEZ3GR7a — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) June 20, 2023

Of course, the skin is not made out of what players are insinuating, but it's not clear what it's comprised of. It's some weird type of Fortnite substance. Whatever the case, it's been quite popular since its release for a premium skin. There have been many players running around with it, though perhaps fewer than the attention it's gotten on Twitter would suggest.

Fortnite is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.