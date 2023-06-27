Rumored Doctor Who Crossover in Fortnite Pushed Back

Fortnite is the king of the crossover. Recently, we've seen them partner with massive properties like Transformers, Nike, and The Witcher. One collab that's been rumored for a bit now is Doctor Who. The classic British sci-fi show has been on the air for years, making it a big get for Fortnite developer Epic Games. Previously, the rumor was that the crossover would be coming soon, but newly leaked information has made it clear that the collab won't be launching until late this year, at the earliest.

This news comes from Fortnite leaker FNBRintel on Twitter. They have a solid track record but do keep in mind that every leak should be taken with a grain of salt. Until Epic and Doctor Who make an official announcement, everything is subject to change. That said, there are several other leakers backing FNBRintel up on this leak, giving it a little bit more credibility. The new leak says that the Doctor Who collab has been pushed back to December 2023 or early 2024 as Fortnite looks to prioritize its upcoming crossover with Lego.

UPDATE: Doctor Who X Fortnite:



Unfortunately it has been delayed until December this year/Early 2024 due to Epic prioritising the Lego collaboration that will release in November.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zB0mbgdKAT — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) June 26, 2023

That's not too surprising, of course. With how many franchises Fortnite is constantly crossing over with, Epic's calendar must be in a constant state of flux. Plus, it's not like Doctor Who has as strict of a launch date as the Transformers crossover did since it was dropping alongside Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. If anything, the Christmas season is often a time when Doctor Who is debuting a new special, so having this collab come out around then makes perfect sense.

When it does launch, players can likely expect the full blitz of new content in Fortnite. That means Doctor Who-related skins, an event pass, and even more. Like the release date, there isn't yet anything too concrete, but it's hard to imagine Fortnite crossing over with such a major property and not bringing out the big guns. For now, Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 4 Season 3, which includes the Optimus Prime skin at the end of the battle pass, making it a great time for fans to hop into the battle royale and rack up some victories.