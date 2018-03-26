Fortnite Stream Featuring YouTuber “elrubius” Viewed By Over 1 Million People

Move over Drake and Ninja, there’s a new Fortnite sheriff in town by the name of “elrubius,” a YouTuber with a massive 28 million subscribers and 11 million followers on Twitter, who today streamed some Fortnite Battle Royale on YouTube to an audience of over 1 million.

The massive stream was part of a larger event elrubius help facilitate that gathered 100 of the top Spanish-speaking Fortnite players for a round of good ol’ spanish royale rumble.

More specifically, elrubius’ stream brought in roughly 1.1 million viewers, according to the following screen grab:

1.1M people watching @Rubiu5’s Fortnite BR tournament live right now on YouTube 😯 https://t.co/vhW8amAAFq pic.twitter.com/Lu7cMBc69Z — Alex Rubens (@alexrubens) March 25, 2018

The stream is notably more than double Ninja and Drake’s record-breaking stream that happened last week on Twitch, which appropriately set the world on fire. Despite smashing Ninja and Drake’s viewer count, it’s unlikely this will have the same type of mainstream pop. While elrubius is a celebrity in his own right, his mainstream pull doesn’t quite match Drake. So unless we later learn that the stream secretly had Ye or Beyonce in it, this story likely won’t have as much traction.

However, while it might not get as many headlines, it will certainly get as many eyeballs if not more. elrubius’ video of the stream has only been up for 5 hours, yet it already has 13 million views. That’s more people than the entire population of Sweden.

It’s worth noting that the 1.1 million count only factors in elrubuis’ viewers, and not any of the other players were also streaming the same match. In other words, there was probably a lot more than 1.1 million people tuning into all watch the same match of Fortnite.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and is in the process of making its way to mobile devices (currently available for iOS via an invite).

In other recent and related news, developer Epic Games released some new skins today that are now available for some cold hard V-Bucks via the shop. Meanwhile, a new legendary weapon may be on the way (spoilers: it’s an assault rifle with a tactical scope).