‘Fortnite’ Developer Acquires Massive Anti-Cheat Company

Fortnite developer Epic Games announced that it has acquired Kamu, a company known for its anti-cheat services.

Epic Games announced the company acquisition in a post on the Unreal Engine site, the engine that Epic Games owns and licenses out to game creators. Kamu has a service called Easy Anti-Cheat that Epic Games highlighted in its announcement post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Founded in 2013, Kamu offers a suite of services focusing on game security, game telemetry, and game management,” Epic Games said about the Helsinki-based company. “Kamu’s Easy Anti-Cheat service protects more than 80 games and is installed by over 100 million PC players globally.”

While the announcement could still indicate that changes are coming to Fortnite’s anti-cheat measures, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that the company’s battle royale game has already been benefitting from Kamu’s services. Kamu’s site says that the company has also partnered with other organizations like Behaviour Interactive, Bandai Namco, Focus Home Interactive, Ubisoft, Jagex, and other game creators.

“Kamu’s team and tools have been key to building a vibrant Fortnite multiplayer experience that’s fair for all players,” said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games.

Kamu’s main service is Easy Anti-Cheat, a service that protects multiplayer PC games from cheating and other scenarios that would ruin a gaming experience. While Kamu works with several different companies, a list of games that use Easy Anti-Cheat show how frequently the service is employed. Far Cry 5, Fortnite, Dead by Daylight, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Smite among other games all use the service. The company’s site specifically mentions that the Easy Anti-Cheat service is geared towards multiplayer PC games.

With Epic Games now the owner of Kamu, it looks as though the anti-cheat and gamer satisfaction company will continue to work with its existing partners, according to Epic Games.

“The Kamu team will continue to expand its services in support of all customers and all of the engines they’ve chosen, while Epic’s new presence in Helsinki will serve as a base for recruiting technology, engine, and online service developers in Finland.”

Epic Games’ announcement about the company acquisition also included comments from Kamu CEO Simon Allaeys. The CEO said that joining Epic Games was a “childhood dream come true” and commented on Kamu’s existing services and looking ahead to the future.

Epic Games did not share any information on how the company acquisition will affect Fortnite and its other products.