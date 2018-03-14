Fortnite: Epic Games Provides Official Update On 3.3 Patch

Earlier today, the team over at Epic Games took to their Twitter account to give the news that the latest patch (the one with llamas) was delayed, “We discovered an issue that will prevent us from releasing v3.3 tomorrow, March 14th. We’re working on solving that problem now and will update you once we know more.”

Looks like the issue was an easy one to clear up because Epic Games just released another update on v3.3 stating that it is ready to supply the llamas, kick ass, and take names! Though the upcoming patch isn’t live yet, it is set to deploy tomorrow on the 15th. We don’t have an exact time yet, though we are guessing it will probably be like most updates and be ready to go first thing in the morning.

To catch up on some of the teasers from the team over at Epic Games, check out a blurb from our previous coverage below:

Systems Designer Eric Williamson ripped the bandaid right off when he addressed the delay head on. The postponed enjoyment was actually for a very good reason. The team over at Epic Games have been extensively playtesting the new item and found that it wasn’t quite ready for full-on gameplay. That kind of move is definitely appreciated, I would rather get something like that later and have it perfected than rushed and game breaking. Don’t worry though, Williamson assures fans that they are still coming, and soon!

The teams of 20 have also gone live and it’s a very limited time only game mode. The gist of it is that there will be five players of twenty all dropped down into the world of Battle Royale in a fight to the death for that sweet, sweet victory. Among the chaos, the blue circle of death and in-game storms are also offset at a much faster pace, making the game mode even more challenging than the already intense Battle Royale mode. Don’t worry though, supply crates and ammo drops have also been increased, so it works out.

It’s a healthy balance between squads and the 50 vs 50 mode they had live earlier this year, and so far it seems to be getting a pretty positive reception.

The 3.3 update coming up next month will include … llamas. These animals are randomly scattered throughout the map but they are more than just a pretty face. The llamas will actually help players in uncovering much needed game during a match.

(via Reddit)