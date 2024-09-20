Concord Reportedly Cost Record-Breaking $400 Million, PlayStation Thought It Was the Next Star Wars

According to a new report, Concord was an even bigger flop than we thought. The latest unofficial information about the game comes the way of Colin Moriarty, the founder of Last Stand Media, a former IGN journalist, and one of the leading experts on PlayStation in the industry. According to Moriarty, Concord cost $400 million to make, start to finish, the most expensive game in PlayStation history. And it was given this budget because Sony thought it was going to be absolutely massive.

"Someone who worked on Concord reached out to me. I verified who this person was, and talked to this person extensively," said Moriarty. "Concord cost about 400 million dollars."

Moriarty continues, revealing that PlayStation began working with Firewalk Studios on Concord back in 2020, though development on the game had begun before this. This was just when it caught the eye of PlayStation who decided to get involved.

How it ended up costing $400 million involves PlayStation having to outsource much of its development, which can -- and in this case was -- a very expensive undertaking late in the game's development. It is unclear how much of the $400 million came straight from the pockets of Sony, as it wasn't involved from the beginning of the game's development, but at $400 million, it is the most expensive game ever released under the PlayStation umbrella.

Moriarty continues, revealing that the game grossed just one million dollars, which means it lost this entire $400 million budget. This also makes it the biggest loss ever for PlayStation. As you can tell by a loss of this size, PlayStation clearly had no idea this was coming.

According to Moriarty, Concord was "heavily championed behind the scenes." In fact, Moriarty claims that Sony viewed -- verbatim -- that "Concord was the future of PlayStation."

"They had such major ambition for this game that it was internally referred to as a Star Wars-like project for Sony. That it could be repeatedly revisited over and over and over again."

Feeding into the this absurd vision for the game was reportedly a "toxic positivity" vibe among the game's development: "You weren't allowed to say anything [negative] internally about this game," said Moriarty, who notes that the project was "the baby" of PlayStation boss Herman Hulst.

I spoke extensively with someone who worked on Concord, and it's so much worse than you think.



It was internally referred to as "The Future of PlayStation" with Star Wars-like potential, and a dev culture of "toxic positivity" halted any negative feedback.



Making it cost $400m. pic.twitter.com/F5O0oy4gaQ — Colin Moriarty (@longislandviper) September 20, 2024

Of course, take these details with a grain of salt, but Moriarty is a very reliable and reputable source, especially when it comes to PlayStation, who has an extensive track record that goes back to his time at IGN and beyond. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from PlayStation or Firewalk Studios. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.