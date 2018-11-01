‘Fortnite’: Here’s What’s Been Vaulted

A new update is now live as Fortnite players prepare for the end of the Fortnitemares Halloween event. With the addition of balloons and a new way to Grapple, the team over at Epic Games also added a few new weapons to the vault until further notice.

Guided Missiles seem to have a love / hate relationship with the studio because this item just can’t seem to stay in the game. Almost every other week it feels like this weapon makes its return only to be removed once more. The cycle continues as the Guided Missile sees the vault once more in addition to the beloved Semi-Auto Sniper and the Dual Pistols.

The bright side? The Dual Pistols aren’t gone forever. Though they are vaulted, they will still be available in the game’s Playground mode!

For what else is new in Battle Royale with the weapons and items:

Balloons added Epic rarity Comes with 20 deployable balloons. Allows the player to defy gravity by holding up to 6 balloons at a time. Primary fire button to inflate a balloon, secondary fire button to let go of a balloon. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Vending Machines. NOTE: Don’t float too high for too long, balloons only last so long at max build height.

Grappler When grappling as a vehicle passenger, the velocity of your vehicle is factored into the grapple force. Only occurs in instances where vehicle velocity will be a net gain to grapple force. Grappling as a vehicle passenger will now cause the vehicle to travel in a straight line to its destination rather than traveling in an arc.

Vaulted Semi-Auto Sniper Guided Missile Dual Pistols These items will remain available in Playground Mode.

25% of explosive damage will now penetrate through structures and the environment.

The latest update is now live for those that are ready to get down on some Battle Royale action! Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

