Fortnite: How to Complete the Motel and RV Park Challenge

The Fortnite Overtime challenges are now live and for those players looking to earn the exclusive Valentine’s Day wrap and score the Season 8 Battle Pass for free, you’re going to need to get these done fast. To help, we’ve put together a small map to make completion just a little bit easier.

One of the challenges is to search chests or ammo boxes at a motel or RV park, and to help you land fast and efficiently – we’ve marked both locations on the map below:

For this challenge, you’ll need to find 7 of either the chests or the ammo boxes. For the motel, which is my recommendation for hitting first, head to the marker indicated above northeast of Pleasant Park. For those that go by the markers, it’s on square D2.

Ammo boxes can usually be found inside of buildings, whereas chests are usually outside with the occasional vehicle placement. Same thing applies to the RV Park, which is in between the I5 and I6 markers just southwest of Lonely Lodge. Get 7 in total, and you’ve got one challenge completed!

Ready to take on the rest? Here’s what you need to know:

Battle Pass Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 47 Complete 5 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 71 Complete 10 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 87 Complete 15 Overtime Challenges



Free Challenges

Collect (15) Coins in Featured Creative Islands – 500 XP

Search (7) chests or ammo boxes at a motel or an RV Park – 500 XP

Deal Damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols – 500 XP

Regain health from a campfire in 3 different matches

Place Top 15 in Duos with a friend (3 times) – Valentine Wrap

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices. Excited to take on a new set of challenges within Season 7? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming goodness and a little extra Fortnite help!