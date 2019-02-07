‘Fortnite’: How to Unlock Stage 3 of the Prisoner Skin

When Epic Games first revealed their new Prisoner skin, Fortnite players were instantly intrigued by the transition from ice to fire. Now that the cosmetic item is available in the battle royale game, many are seeking to fully level up this progressive skin to reach its final form. In order to do just that, there are a few things you need to know about the campfires and keys.

By now, you should already have the Prisoner skin unlocked. Stage 2 centered around a key that players needed. The first key will be found where the prisoner was first freed in the Polar Peak castle upon a desk north of the mountain. In order to interact with this key however, you will need to have the prisoner skin equipped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now for the next stage:

Stage 3: Campfires

Previously we had a guide that showed all of the locations for the campfires, but it turns out — it’s one specific campfire that’s needed. Before getting started, make sure you have the Padlock back bling and the Prisoner skin equipped.

You’re going to want to head over to the north part of Paradise Palms. There’s a hill marked on the map above — with the correct cosmetic items equipped, head to the hill and interact with the campfire to trigger stage 3’s completion.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

Excited to see how Epic Games plans to wrap up the seventh season? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Don’t forget that this week’s challenges are also live, something that is important for the Prisoner’s progression. To check out what’s new with Season 7, Week 10’s challenges, check out our full guide here as well as the challenges themselves below:

Free Challenges

Place a Mounted Turret or a Damage Trap in different matches – 3

Search Chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot – 7

Assault Rifle Eliminations- 3

Battle Pass Challenges