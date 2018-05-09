Fortnite: Epic Games Warns Android Users Against New Scam

When Epic Games released their incredibly popular battle royale title Fortnite onto iOS markets, players were astounding to see how well the port actually translated. Pair that with the fact that the mobile version is also cross-play compatible with other platforms, it’s no wonder that Android users are getting a little bit anxious about when it will be making its way onto the Google Play store. While we still don’t have a release date yet, Epic Games implores fans to please be patient and not to buy into the latest scam.

There’s a new scam going on right now where Android users are seeing an invite to beta test Fortnite Battle Royale on that platform. At first glance, it could seem legitimate given that that’s how the first wave of invites started for iOS, but Epic has assured interested parties that this e-mail did not come from them and it is 100% a scam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GameRevolution recently reported that “various YouTubers,” though they did not supply any specifics, were sharing beta invites. They even supplied an image of the e-mail, which you can check out for yourself:

The header image and the structure definitely looks like Epic’s style, but at a closer look the errors are glaring. Typos, convoluted sentence structure, and more point towards the fake even before Epic addressed this. Thankfully, Epic PR rep Nick Chester laid the rumors to rest once and for all in an effort to keep players, and their information, safe.

@Game_Revolution this is not true, the email going around is an obvious phishing scam. Please reach out to us for clarifications before spreading misinformation. Thanks. — Nick Chester (@nickchester) May 8, 2018

Chester called the site out by name in a very straight forward manner, which can be seen above. When the writer for the site responded, Chester laid down the law as to why he’s not following around about not spreading this type of false information:

The reason I’m coming down on this so hard is that people ARE falling for this scam and are getting their information compromised because of things like this. It’s important people have correct information and are not misled. — Nick Chester (@nickchester) May 8, 2018

Naturally the conversation turned to “but when” about the Android release, but the conversation stopped then. Moral of the story is if you’re seeing this e-mail, don’t click on it and don’t follow any links. Trust us, Fortnite is huge. When they make an official announcement about the Android release, you will know.