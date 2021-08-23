Fortnite Reveals J Balvin Icon Series Skin, Emote, and More

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games today revealed the latest and greatest addition to its ongoing Icon Series as J Balvin, the reggaeton artist and best-selling musician. Notably, a J Balvin Fortnite skin had been indicated as being in the works as part of documents from the legal trial between Apple and Epic Games, but this is the first official reveal of the J Balvin Outfit, Emote, Glider, Back Bling, and Pickaxe that are part of the J Balvin Set. The whole group is set to be available in Fortnite's Item Shop starting August 26th at 5PM PT/8PM ET, and as usual for these sorts of reveals, players will have a chance to unlock the Outfit and Back Bling earlier than that as part of the J Balvin Cup on August 24th.

More specifically, the J Balvin Set includes the J Balvin Outfit with Energia Balvin Style and Fortnitemares Skeleton Balvin Style, the Real Back Bling that unsheathes into the Real Pickaxe, the Balvin Cruiser Glider, and the In Da Party Emote. You can check out the whole lot in action below:

He rocked the Main Stage and now he's back to join the Icon Series. Reggaetón Global Ambassador @JBalvin is coming 🎉 Read about his upcoming Cosmetic Set which arrives in the Shop on Aug 26, the J Balvin Cup and more! 🔗: https://t.co/iGDDgee3Us pic.twitter.com/AiYb9GTSex — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 23, 2021

Vamos a llevar la cultura latina donde no habíamos llegado antes !! LATINO GANG !! La Marca. El negocio socio @FortniteGame… si eres LATINO GANG pon tu bandera y si apoyas nuestra cultura también pon tu bandera⚡️🌍🌏🌍🌏⭐️ todo somos LATINO GANG!! pic.twitter.com/HDlCoy5FYU — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) August 23, 2021

"It feels incredible to be part of the Fortnite Icon Series. Being in a video game... that's the kind of thing kids dream about," stated J Balvin as part of a press release about the announcement. "It's amazing. I love Fortnite and I had so much fun performing my Fortnitemares show last year. I hope my fans enjoy the J Balvin drip and moves as much as I did creating them with the Fortnite team."

As noted above, the J Balvin Set will release in the Item Shop on August 26th at 5PM PT/8PM ET and the J Balvin Cup takes place on August 24th. As for Fortnite itself, the popular free-to-play video game is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

