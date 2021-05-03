Massive Fortnite Leak Potentially Reveals New Skins, Party Royale Event, and Much More

✖

The court case between Apple and Epic Games kicked off earlier today, and in the process, a number of documents related to Fortnite were made public. One of these documents, in particular, happened to be a presentation that Epic had created in June of last year. While this might not sound that interesting on its own, the presentation happened to include a number of potential leaks related to future skins, events, and other content that could be coming to Fortnite.

There is a lot to unpack in the presentation as a whole, but the key takeaways involve a number of collaborations that haven't come to Fortnite just yet. Although it's uncertain if some of these partnerships will still happen in the future, a multitude of skins for the game happened to be the most notable things found within. The skins also featured a number of characters from various properties, as well. From pop stars, to Nintendo characters, and even actors, it seems like Epic could have an asinine amount of new skins planned for the battle royale shooter in the future.

Here's every skin that hasn't come to Fortnite just yet that the presentation happened to mention:

The Rock

Katniss Everdeen (Hunger Games)

LeBron James

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

J Balvin

Naruto

Snake Plissken (Escape from New York)

The Bride (Kill Bill)

Samus Aran (Metroid)

John McClane (Die Hard)

Outside of these skins, some of the other mentionable in the presentation tie back into future events that may occur in Fortnite. Perhaps the most noteworthy one of these events involves the NBA. Epic looks to be prepared to partner with the basketball league for a Party Royale event involving NBA superstars LeBron James and Zion Williamson. Although it's uncertain what this 'Zion vs LeBon" event might look like specifically, it seems to also involve a basketball mini-game of some sort also coming to Fortnite.

The presentation contains numerous other teases outside of this as well. However, it's worth stressing that due to how old this presentation is, some of these plans could have changed internally. In fact, many of the release windows that Epic previously had attached to some of these character skins haven't come true. That being said, other release windows for additional skins that have since come to Fortnite ended up happening eventually. Perhaps the most notable example of this is with the new Neymar skins, which were supposed to arrive much earlier according to this presentation.

It remains to be seen if everything that has been outlined in this Powerpoint will come to Fortnite down the road, but it seems like there's a pretty good chance that this will all happen eventually.

So what do you think about this massive Fortnite leak? What are you most interested in out of what has potentially been revealed? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.