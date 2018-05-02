Fortnite Player’s Quest for John Wick Skin Is an Emotional Ride

Two Fortnite players worked together to secure the coveted John Wick skin right before the end of Season 3 in an emotional roller coaster filled with defeat, trust, and triumph.

Though Epic Games announced a while ago that Season 4 would begin at the start of May, some players still hadn’t gotten everything they needed out of the Battle Pass rewards. One of those players was a Twitter user by the name of Alec Malcolm who was just about to get the skin called The Reaper – better known as the John Wick skin – before his parents swooped in and took his Xbox away for the night.

Just had a 20 minute argument with my parents on why getting John wick before 12am is more important than recovering from a concussion. (I’m at lvl 99 with 8/10 stars for lvl 100) They took the Xbox. I’m devastated. — Alec Malcolm (@alecm_5) May 1, 2018

The John Wick skin isn’t awarded to players until they hit the highest level of the Battle Pass at Tier 100, and the end of the season would mean that it’d be gone forever. Those who had earned it would get to keep it forever, but the new season would replace the rewards with more outfits and bling and would leave John Wick back in Season 3 where he debuted. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, another Twitter user by the name of TJ Kenny heard Malcom’s cry and offered a home to run away to, but instead of taking him up on that, the two worked out a way to get the John Wick skin by swapping some account info.

Say less. DM me. — TJ Kenny (@tj_kenny) May 1, 2018

In a screenshot of the DMs that was shared by TJ Kenny, Alec Malcolm told his Fortnite friend that all he lacked to earn enough Battle Stars for the John Wick skin was either one kill with a suppressed weapon or “literally do 1 damage” to another player with an explosive weapon. It was an easy enough task to complete before time ran out and the new season started, and after accepting the challenge, TJ Kenny posted the results that showed the results of the trust-filled account sharing.

Say no more pic.twitter.com/Qm5wDlUhri — TJ Kenny (@tj_kenny) May 1, 2018

Ignoring the possibility that sharing accounts is probably against some sort of rules set in place somewhere by either Epic Games or Microsoft, it’s a wholesome Fortnite story with its ups and downs that ended with one more John Wick skin running around in Season 4 thanks to the Fortnite community.