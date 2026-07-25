PS4 Exclusive Game Still Available Ahead of Imminent Delisting

A PS4 exclusive game is still available ahead of its imminent delisting, or seemingly its imminent delisting. The game in question was previously a console exclusive rather than a full exclusive, because it was also on PC. However, as of July 24, the PC version on Steam no longer exists, or at least it is no longer available to purchase. Those who have it in their library can still play it because it’s not a hard delisting. Meanwhile, it remains available to purchase on the PS4, but this is presumably going to change.

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More specifically, those on PlayStation who were ever interested in Fabrik Games’ 2016 tactical stealth heist game, Filthy Lucre, should pick it up because it seemingly is in danger of being delisted, and being delisted soon if its sudden Steam delisting is any indicator. Why the game is being delisted, we do not know, because Fabrik Games has not disclosed a reason. It is both the developer and publisher of the game, so this isn’t a classic developer vs. publisher disagreement. And there is no overt licensing in the game, so it’s not that. This really only leaves one option, which is that there was software licensed to make the game, and this license is up, and Fabrik Games has opted against renewing in the face of minimal interest in the game in 2026. It’s also worth noting that the game is both single-player and online, so perhaps it’s because the servers for the latter are shutting down, but even so, it’s unclear why the game couldn’t be offered in an offline capacity going forward if this was the case.

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Forgotten 2016 PS4 Game

In 2026, it’s hard to imagine anyone is playing Filthy Lucre, but back in 2016 it attracted some attention, as evidenced by the fact it has nearly 200 user reviews. As you may know, it was easier for smaller indie games to earn attention and downloads last generation than it is in 2026 due to less competition, more appetite in the enthusiast space, and fewer live service games taking up everyone’s time. And according to these user reviews, the game is pretty good. To this end, it has a 4.13 out of 5 stars, with 53% of reviews awarding the PS4 game a perfect score. Meanwhile, there is no PS5 version, but the PS4 exclusive is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

As for the game itself, for those who are interested in securing it before its potential permanent delisting on the PS4, it is a tactical stealth heist game that has 15 different missions and five locations set across a gritty London. And the tactical element should not be overlooked because the game can be difficult at times, though nothing like the hardest games on the console. If this sounds like something you want in your PSN library, you will need to fork over $17.99.

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