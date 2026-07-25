Star Wars: Unlimited Reveals First Look At Homeworlds and Future Timeline (And Even A Playable Death Star)

This weekend is a big one for Star Wars: Unlimited thanks to the Galactic Championship, which will crown a new Galactic Champion and allow fans to celebrate the game and the franchise in a truly epic way. That’s not all though, as the latest Galactic Report had all sorts of major revelations to share, including the first look at the Homeworlds set, the future timeline that includes Legacy of Skywalker, and yes, even a playable Death Star, and you can get all the details right here.

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Fantasy Flight Games had quite a bit to share regarding their upcoming Homeworlds set, which will include 260 new cards and will feature Spotlight Decks of Chewbacca and Grand Moff Tarkin. We’ll get into more Homeworlds below, but one thing that we have to highlight is the Spotlight Deck Leader Tarkin’s ability to deploy as the Death Star, which has the potential to make a huge impact on the late stages of a game. When the regroup phase starts, you may defeat a base with 10 or less remaining HP, so once this is out on the field, the opponent will have to instantly make some big decisions. You can check out both Tarkin and the Death Star below.

Homeworlds Has Even More Upgrades and Surprises In Store

There’s more to Homeworlds than just the Death Star though, as the other Spotlight Deck in the set is led by everyone’s favorite Wookie, Chewbacca. Chewbacca has the ability to attack with a unit even if it’s exhausted, though that can’t include bases. Once he’s deployed, you can use the ability once per round. Another big addition is the new Fortify keyword, and this affects Tarkin as well, as it allows players to play upgrades on their bases. This is the first time that’s been featured in the game, so expect it to alter some gameplay decisions as players get used to it.

There will also be new Token types in Beast and Weakness, and there will be plenty of new cards to add to your favorite decks. Those include Wookie Rangers, which allows the unit to gain Sentinel if you control another Wookie unit or a Kashyyyk base. There’s also Ritual Dragon, a powerful creature with Saboteur that adds the ability for friendly units to enter play ready when you control a Tatooine base. Qui-Gon Jinn is a powerful Ground Unit with Sentinel that allows you to give another friendly unit +2/+2 for the phase when played.

There’s also Grand Admiral Thrawn, who allows you to give an Experience token to another friendly unit, and it also gains Sentinel for this phase. This card also stands out as the effect hits when played, on attack, and when defeated. There’s also Trap Field, which is a Fortify base upgrade that you can defeat to deal 3 damage to a non-leader ground unit that enters play.

The Future of Star Wars: Unlimited in 2027

In addition to Homeworlds, Fantasy Flight also revealed the 2027 roadmap for the game, including four new sets. Those include Legacy of Skywalker, System Overload (Twin Suns Format), Icons, and Galaxy At War (Twin Suns Format). No additional information was revealed on these sets, though we already have some details on Icons. Gamegenic also revealed the new Icons playmat and accessories set, and it looks stunning.

Fantasy Flight also highlighted Organized Play with details on season 2, including the dates and locations of the Ashes of the Empire Qualifiers and Regional Championship. You can find all of those details below.

Ashes of the Empire Sector Qualifiers:

August 15-16 Berlin, Germany

August 22-23 Indianapolis, IN

September 5-6 Fort Worth, TX

September 19-20 Turin, Italy

Regional Championship:

October 30-Nov 1 Utrecht, Netherlands

“Star Wars: Unlimited was always designed to be more than a trading card game; it was built to be a living, growing experience for players around the world,” said Jim Cartwright, Co-head of FFG Studio and VP of TCGs at Fantasy Flight Games. “The incredible passion we’ve seen from the community has inspired us to keep pushing the game forward in new and innovative ways. The Galactic Report is our opportunity to share that vision, highlighting not only what’s next, but our long-term commitment to growing Star Wars: Unlimited through new gameplay, organized play, and unforgettable Star Wars experiences.”

Star Wars: Ashes of the Empire is in stores now, and Homeworlds releases in October. The Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship goes through July 26th in Las Vegas.

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