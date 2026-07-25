Major Shonen Jump Game Announces End of Service

To no one’s surprise, the Shonen Jump universe has been a prime place for introducing fans to some of the biggest anime franchises in existence. The long-running publication is responsible for the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and countless others. While there haven’t been too many instances of these worlds colliding in an animated format, the video game medium has seen countless entries that bring together various heroes and villains from the magazine. Unfortunately, a major entry in Shueisha’s video game roster is preparing to close its doors, almost one year since its debut.

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For those who don’t know, Weekly Shonen Jump brought together some of its biggest characters in a mobile game titled “Jump+ Jumble Rush.” The game itself doesn’t feature the likes of Son Goku or Monkey D. Luffy, but it does bring together characters from Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8, Chainsaw Man, Dandadan, and Hell’s Paradise, to name a few. The game first began last September, and rather than focusing on a fighting game style, Jumble Rush instead placed the characters into a “Tower Defense” genre. Unfortunately, only a few days following its premiere, Shueisha announced that the game service would end on September 17th this fall. The sale of the game’s currency has already ended, so if you’re a fan of this one, you might want to start saying your goodbyes.

Shonen Jump Crossovers: Alive And Dead

Shueisha

Shonen Jump has had a long history in creating video games that bring some of their biggest characters together, with the first entry arriving in 1989. Every few years, a new entry, both on consoles and mobile devices, would arrive, though one of the biggest remains one of the most controversial. 2019’s Jump Force brought together characters from some of Shueisha’s biggest anime universes, featuring the likes of Goku, Yusuke Urameshi, Ichigo Kurosaki, Naruto Uzumaki, and countless others.

Unfortunately, despite the wild cast of characters, the anime fighting game was discontinued in 2021. Not only were the online services ended, but the game was completely delisted from digital storefronts. Since this crossover fighting game, a similar-style entry has yet to appear, though fingers crossed that Shueisha will one day bring together some of its biggest characters again.

If you’re looking for the perfect Shonen Jump crossover that seamlessly blends together two separate franchises, One Piece’s 590th episode, “Dream 9 Anime Special,” sees Luffy and the Straw Hats running into Dragon Ball’s Z-Fighters. Also featuring the shonen franchise Toriko, the three worlds featured animated battles that might otherwise have never been seen.

What do you think of this recent Shonen Jump game coming to an end? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

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