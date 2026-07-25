Fortnite’s First Shinier Hours Are Here, Bringing Boosted Odds for Rare Sprites

The current Fortnite season is giving serious Pokemon vibes as players try to collect and Master all of the Sprite variants. There’s even a Shiny hunt aspect, with rare versions of Sprites that are even harder to find. To make these elusive Sprites easier to find, Fortnite has been hosting Shiny Hours with boosted odds. But starting today, those power hours get even better. On July 25th, Fortnite‘s first Shinier Hour event has arrived with an even bigger boost for Sprite hunters. And it’s live right now.

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There are two different waves of Shinier Hours in Fortnite today: one from 2 PM to 4 PM ET and a second for the night owls from 9 PM to 11 PM ET. Both waves will feature the same bonuses for all players, including better odds to find Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil variants. Alas, the newly added Cube Sprites don’t appear to be boosted this time around. To help you get the most out of the first Shinier Hours, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Shinier Hours: All Perks & Boosted Sprites

Courtesy of Epic Games

During Fortnite‘s Shinier Hours, players will have Big Heads and will drop in with a Self-Revive device. But that’s not all. Several newly added Sprites will be much more common during the event. The following Sprites and variants will appear more often during today’s Shinier Hours:

Air Sprites

Batman

Pollo

Seven

Gold Variants

Gummy Variants

Galaxy Variants

Holofoil Variants

In addition to the specific Sprite spawn rate boosts above, players will be twice as likely to find a Sprite in regular Chests during the event. That means it should be a lot easier to fill gaps in your Sprite collection. Just… not if those gaps are specifically for the newly added Cube Sprites, which aren’t getting a boost alongside the other variants. Hopefully, that perk will come with subsequent power hour events.

The Shinier Hours will take place on July 25th from 2 PM ET to 4 PM ET and again from 9 PM ET to 11 PM ET. That means the first Shinier Hour event is live right now, with a second opportunity headed our way later today. If you still need Pollo or the coveted Gummy Batman, now is the time to grind.

Courtesy of Epic Games

After today, we’ll be rolling over into a new week of Fortnite events. And if the pattern holds, that means we can expect another Mastery Monday, followed by an influx of new Sprites on Thursday. Hopefully, that includes revealing the winners of the Design a Sprite contest and unveiling the 5 new fan-designed Sprites. But we’ll just have to wait and see what Fortnite has in store for the next week. What we do know is that Sprites will likely remain a big highlight, at least through the end of Chapter 7, Season 3 in mid-August.

Which rare Sprite variants are you still hunting in Fortnite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!