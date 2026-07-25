5 Original Xbox Games That Need to Become Playable on PC Sooner Rather Than Later

Recently, Microsoft revealed that it is starting to bring its games from the original Xbox to PC. The starting lineup features Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Fuzion Frenzy, Crimson Skies, and Conker: Live and Reloaded. That’s a great start, but it’s fair to say there are dozens of great options for this preservation effort. Microsoft undoubtedly has quite a few of those on the radar, but if I were in charge of the initiative, these are the five original Xbox games I’d pick.

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5) Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

The Unreal franchise is one of the best in the history of first-person shooters. The Liandri Conflict was developed by Epic and published by Midway Games, but the important aspect of this game is that it was created to take full advantage of Xbox Live. Obviously, that’s a little less novel in this day and age, but it’s worth highlighting Xbox’s history, assuming Microsoft can square the rights.

Outside of any licensing issues, the big problem here is that the first batch of games don’t have much in the way of multiplayer. That’s kind of the entire gimmick of Unreal Tournament 2. Sure, playing through the Ascension Rites on a modern PC would be a blast, but without online multiplayer options, you’re losing most of what makes this shooter special. Hopefully, Microsoft can work out those kinks and include more robust multiplayer options before this hits digital shelves in 2027 or so.

4) Jet Set Radio Future

Is there a better game in the universe that captures the vibe of the early 2000s? Jet Set Radio Future is so of that era, it’s fair to wonder if it would hold up to modern audiences. That said, as a bit of nostalgia bait, it would certainly move a heaping handful of units, assuming Sega agrees to let Microsoft add it to this project. This cel-shaded masterpiece puts you in the shoes of a member of a youth street gang who skates around Tokyo, spraying graffiti and evading the cops.

It’s visually stunning, and the streamlined graffiti controls make this sequel much better than the original. Multiplayer wasn’t as big of a deal in Jet Set Radio Future, but if Microsoft could expand on the local multiplayer by introducing online play, it would be a huge boost for long-time fans. Either way, Jet Set Radio Future was a must-have game when the original Xbox launched, so Microsoft would be smart to add it to the mix.

3) Jade Empire

Image via Microsoft

Jade Empire is, in many ways, a game lost to time. This is one of BioWare’s best games, but hardly anyone played it because it launched as an original Xbox exclusive just a few short months before the Xbox 360 came out. Due to that poor timing, this epic RPG has gone overlooked by far too many fans. That’s a shame because BioWare created a brand-new universe, something fans hadn’t seen from them much before Jade Empire launched.

Sure, the action-heavy combat was poorly balanced, and the lack of customization made it a little too hard for some to dive into. That said, Jade Empire should stand up there with the likes of Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect. Yes, the RPG did eventually launch on PC a few years after its initial release, but Microsoft should use this program to build some hype, and maybe give BioWare the shot in the arm it needs ahead of its next project.

2) Brute Force

Who else remembers reading EGM back in the early 2000s and thinking Brute Force was going to change your life? Just me? This squad-based shooter was originally planned for PC before Microsoft bought out developer Digital Anvil and had them switch to the upcoming Xbox. You play as a quartet of fighters, each of which have their own combat utility.

Look, I’ll be honest, Brute Force isn’t a great game, but it is one of the first games old-heads think of when the original Xbox comes out. Plus, the four-player co-op was legitimately fun. If Microsoft made that available online, players would have a ball. If nothing else, the bones of a great game were inside Brute Force, but Digital Anvil couldn’t quite land the plane. Maybe a re-release could soften some of those harsh edges and make a game players besides me love. All I’m saying is that there is absolutely room on the bandwagon if you’re interested.

1) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

I’ve gone with the first Splinter Cell, which technically has a remake in the works at the time of this writing. However, I don’t really care which game from the series is added to the project; the world needs more Splinter Cell. It’s one of the best stealth series of all time, rivaling Konami’s Metal Gear Solid series in terms of gameplay (but very lacking in the wacky section). We need more games like this that slow things down and force players to solve a puzzle if they want to succeed.

So, regardless of whether it’s the original, Pandora Tomorrow, Chaos Theory, or even Double Agent V2, we need more easily available Splinter Cell games. Like a few other games on this list, I’m not sure if Microsoft could secure the rights to make it easily available, but there’s a reason fans are clamoring for any news about what’s next for Sam Fisher. Bring the spy to more modern consoles and let new fans see what makes that guy so special. I’m begging you.

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