Fortnite Skin Shift Mid-Shootout Shows That John Wick Is Evolving

Glitches happen, it’s the nature of online games. This is even more true for a title that is heavily populated such as with Epic Games’ Fortnite. That being said, when these glitches are captured on camera the community comes out with their best Internet-driven jokes and this one brings the John Wick (joking) conspiracy theories out in full force.

Obviously, it’s just a glitch but seeing a no-skin transform into John Wick mid-battle is pretty epically hilarious. The jokes were instantaneous stating that Wick was evolving and that he’s getting smarter and smarter with a new disguise. Even the Team Fortress 2 spy came into the conversation, because there is always at least one. And of course with Keanu Reeves being the actor for both John Wick and The Matrix’s Neo, that comparison was also thrown in there. It’s all an illusion and this player just happened to glitch the Matrix. It all makes sense now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What we are actually seeing, however, is just simple lag and the skin had a delay before loading up. Though the framerate issues have gotten a lot better throughout the months, it’s still an online title with constant changes coming into effect. Still, considering that John Wick ending up claiming the takedown in the above clip, the transformation did make it even more epic, now we’re wondering if he took home the Victory Royale?

As for what’s new in the game, you can see the full (and they are huge) patch notes right here, with a highlight below:

Battle Royale

BRACE FOR IMPACT! NEW MAP UPDATE



Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

HOP ROCKS

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Save the World

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect

Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!