Fortnite Reportedly Adding a Feature Players Have Been Asking for Since Launch

If a new rumor is to be believed, Fortnite will finally be adding a feature that fans have long been asking for! According to noted Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, Epic Games will be adding a "Keep Playing Together" button that will allow teams to stay together in Squad, Duos, and Trios. It's worth noting that this is only a rumor at this time, so Fortnite fans will want to take this with a grain of salt until Epic Games gives some kind of official confirmation. That said, @HYPEX has a pretty solid track record, so this feature could finally be on the way!

The original Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

Epic has finished a "Keep Playing Together" button for when you're playing Squad, Trios or Duos fill and it could be enabled this or next update! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

Given the fact that other battle royale games like Call of Duty: Warzone allow teams to stick together, it wouldn't be surprising to see Epic Games finally implement this feature. Of course, some Warzone fans in @HYPEX's replies felt the need to point out that the Call of Duty game did it first, but it really doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. This would still be a big quality of life change, and one that would be welcomed with open arms by the Fortnite community.

Fortnite is currently in the middle of the Cosmic Summer event, which added a number of summer themed rewards and skins, as well as some beloved LTMs. The current season of Fortnite is all about aliens, and the imagery from the Cosmic Summer event plays that up in a very big way. It's unclear whether this new "Keep Playing Together" button might be added before the event comes to an end, but hopefully we'll get some kind of official word sometime in the near future!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

