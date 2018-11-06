‘Fortnite’ Keyboard King ‘PCB’ Challenges and Reward Leaked

With the Fortnitemares challenges now over and a whole new sleuth of content on the way, it seems that Epic Games is just getting started when it comes to issuing unique sets of tasks to their Fortnite players. Thanks to a recent leak, we’ve got our first look at the Keyboard King challenges and what sort of reward it will bring.

PCB CHALLENGES INGAME

(I know I am late with showing them ingame) pic.twitter.com/qnkE2xP2nm — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks (@FortTory) November 6, 2018

It’s unclear exactly how the PC challenges will work but for the Keyboard King, this is a new building that popped up in a latest update in Paradise Palms. We also have an idea of what the reward will be, thanks to a recent datamine in the game’s most recent update:

PCB challenges will most likely grant you this trail!

GoldenStarFish! pic.twitter.com/XgUkLbN1vi — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks (@FortTory) November 6, 2018

The PCB Lobby Icon

This logo is in the files, named: PCB_LobbyIcon.

The new store in Paradise Palms has the same logo.

And we have challenges, will we get a PCB skin?

Or whatever?#fortnite #fortnitebr #FortniteBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/RJ1O1Uuauz — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks (@FortTory) November 6, 2018

PCB is a challenge bundle that will come soon..

But what the hell is PCB. pic.twitter.com/O3gKsu4EuM — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks (@FortTory) November 6, 2018

In case you can’t see the list of challenges above, here’s what the PCB – Keyboard King – Challenges will offer:

Search Treasure Chests at participating PC Cafe – 0/25

Build structures at participating PC Cafe – 0/250

Play Matches at a participated PC Cafe – 0/5

Play Matches with one or more friends at a participating PC Cafe – 0/5

Place Top 12 in Squads at a participating PC Cafe – 0/10

Eliminate opponents while playing at a participating PC Cafe – 0/20

Play Matches at a participated PC Cafe – 0/75

Play matches with one or more friends at a participating PC Cafe – 0/50

We don’t know exactly when these challenges will go live but the latest update just deployed earlier this morning, so it’s likely we will learn more later today. If not, Epic Games may wait to officially unveil their new challenges when the Battle Pass challenges go live on Thursday.